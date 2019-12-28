Flint City Hall
2020 Schedule for Flint City Council meetings published

Ramona WatsonBy Ramona Watson
Flint, MI — The office of City Council has released its 2020 schedule for regular Council and Committee meetings. 

The first Finance, Governmental Operations, Legislative, and Grants Committee meetings convene Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 5 p.m., starting with Finance. 

Special Affairs Committee will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020, immediately followed by a City Council meeting. 

These meetings are located at 1101 S. Saginaw Street, on the third floor. 

Dates and times for subsequent meetings are available below.

FCC 2020 Committee Meeting Schedule
 FCC 2020 Special Affairs -City Council Meeting Schedule

