The Genesee County Bar Foundation and Bar Association 27th Annual Community Holiday Dinner is scheduled for Thursday, December 21, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Masonic Temple, 755 S. Saginaw St., downtown Flint. The free dinner will feature a turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Children will have their photographs taken with Santa Claus and receive a small gift. No reservations necessary. Musical entertainment provided.

Guests enjoy a turkey dinner with all the fixings while local groups provide holiday entertainment. After dinner, all children have their pictures taken with Santa and receive a gift and a book of their choice.This year the dinner is scheduled for Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Masonic Temple, 755 S. Saginaw St., downtown Flint.Leading up to and hosting the Holiday Dinner is a busy time for the GCBA. Here are some ways you can help. Donations are needed to support this program, which are used exclusively to purchase items for the dinner. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Your gift is tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law. To donate via PayPal click the button below. Donate to the Genesee County Bar Foundation Hats, Gloves, Scarfs Store bought or hand knitted and crocheted hats, scarves and gloves are given to our guests in need as they leave. Our supply is always gone before the end of the dinner so your donated items are greatly needed and appreciated. Please bring your items to the GCBA before December 20th. Volunteers

Volunteers are need to make this dinner successful. Our volunteers serve food, escorting guests to the tables, decorate, bus tables, sing, distribute gifts and books and clean up afterwards, among other things. Complete the below registration form and submit it.

Click here to print a volunteer form. Holiday Dinner Volunteer Form First Name: Last Name: Organization: Phone: E-mail address: If you want to volunteer a few hours of your time to this worthwhile cause, please fill out the form and return by fax to the GCBF/GCBA at (810) 232-8310. (form may be photocopied/one volunteer per form) VOLUNTEER FORM:

Thursday, December 19, 2019 Please arrive at least 15 minutes before your shift.

Children 12 & older welcome with a parent. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Decorations/Set up 3:30-5:30 p.m. First Shift Assignments will be made upon arrival 5:30-7:30 p.m. Second Shift Assignments will be made upon arrival 6:30-8:00 p.m. Clean Up Time: TBD Sing/Entertainment Are there any special considerations that should be noted in assigning volunteer duties?:

