MSU-Hurley Pediatric Public Health Initiative and the Greater Flint Health Coalition to host the first State of Flint Kids

Flint, MI — The MSU-Hurley Pediatric Public Health Initiative and the Greater Flint Health Coalition will be hosting the first State of Flint Kids event on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 8 am – 10 am at the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, 200 East 1st Street, Flint, MI 48502.

“We’ve heard the State of the State, and we’ve heard the State of the Union,” says Mona Hanna-Attisha, MD, MPH, associate professor of pediatrics at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine and director of MSU-Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative. “Now it’s time to hear about the State of Flint Kids. We will share how our Flint Kids are doing, what we have learned along the way, and most importantly, the ongoing and long-term work that must be done to ensure the best outcomes for children.”

SOFK_Final_021420_Infographic

