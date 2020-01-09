African American film series continues with ‘A Ballerina’s Tale’

Flint, MI – Communities First, Inc. invites you to attend the next film in our African American Film Series on Thursday, January 9 beginning at 5:30pm at the Flint Institute of Arts.

A Ballerina’s Tale, is a feature documentary on African American ballerina Misty Copeland that examines her prodigious rise, her potentially career ending injury alongside themes of race and body image in the elite ballet world.

Doors open at 5:30pm and the films begin at 7:00pm. Seating is limited to the first 300 guests and there is a suggested donation of $5 per person. Following each film, there will be a brief discussion about the themes in the films.



The series is sponsored in part by Mott Community College, Nartel Family Foundation, NBC25, Michigan Humanities Council and Flint Institute of Arts.

The final film in the series is:

Thursday, February 13 – Mr. Church

When a young girl and her dying mother are joined by a black male cook who comes to live with them, little do they know that their lives are about to change forever. Rated PG-13.