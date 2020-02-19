Agendas: Flint City Council is set to discuss forensic audits, lawsuits and DDA Bonds
Flint, MI — Flint City Council is set to hold their regularly scheduled — Finance, Governmental Operations, Legislative, and Grants committee meetings staring at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
This week’s agenda items include Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Bonds, an executive session to discuss several legal matters and a request for a forensic audit.
Council meetings are held at Flint City Hall located at 1101 S. Saginaw Street on the third floor.
Agendas are available below.
Agenda Packet Governmental Operations Committee 2-19-20 (Amended)
Agenda Finance Committee 2-19-20 (Amended)
Agenda Packet Legislative Committee 2-19-20
Supplemental Material for 2-19-20 Agendas
Agenda Grants 2-19-20