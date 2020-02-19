Agendas: Flint City Council is set to discuss forensic audits, lawsuits and DDA Bonds

Flint, MI — Flint City Council is set to hold their regularly scheduled — Finance, Governmental Operations, Legislative, and Grants committee meetings staring at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.

This week’s agenda items include Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Bonds, an executive session to discuss several legal matters and a request for a forensic audit.

Council meetings are held at Flint City Hall located at 1101 S. Saginaw Street on the third floor.

Agendas are available below.

