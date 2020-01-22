Agendas: Flint City Council is set to discuss mayoral appointments, potential charter violations and the city’s water assistance program

Flint, MI — Flint City Council is set to hold their regularly scheduled committee meetings — Finance, Governmental Operations, Legislative, and Grants — as well as a City Council Meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, starting at 5 p.m.

This week’s agenda items include mayoral appointments, charter violations and the city’s water assistance program.

Council meetings are held at Flint City Hall located at 1101 S. Saginaw Street on the third floor.

Agendas are available below.

