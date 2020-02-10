Agendas: Flint City Council is set to discuss parking meters, board appointments and grants

Flint, MI — Flint City Council is set to hold their regularly scheduled Special Affairs meeting tonight starting at 4:30 p.m. The regularly scheduled City Council meeting will follow.

This week’s agenda items include board appointments and downtown parking meters.

Council meetings are held at Flint City Hall located at 1101 S. Saginaw Street on the third floor.

Agendas are available below.

AP - Special Affairs (February 10, 2020) FINAL

AP - City Council (February 10, 2020) DRAFT

