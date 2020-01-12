Agendas: Flint City Council set to discuss a $30K settlement, appointments
Flint, MI — Flint City Council will be meeting Monday, Jan. 13, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. for the Special Affairs Committee, and 5:30 p.m. for their regular Council meeting.
This week’s agenda items include appointments to the Hurley Board of Hospital Managers and the Bishop International Airport Authority and a potential $30,000 settlement.
Council meetings are held at Flint City Hall located at 1101 S. Saginaw Street on the third floor.
Agendas are available below.
AP - Special Affairs (January 13, 2020) FINAL
AP - City Council (January 13, 2020) DRAFT