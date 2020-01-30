Annual financial event gives Flint resident tools to reach financial freedom during pre-super bowl party

FLINT, MICH. (Tuesday, January 21, 2020) – Flint residents can kick off the tax season and start the new decade by taking control of their financial situation. Metro Community Development (MCD) offers Show Me the Money IX, a pre-Super Bowl party featuring Housing and Urban Development (HUD) certified financial coaching and resources, money move workshops, games and prizes to assist in tax refund planning. This ninth annual, free financial seminar takes place on Saturday, February 1 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Community Outreach for Family and Youth (COFY) Center (part of New Jerusalem Full Gospel Baptist), located at 1015 E. Carpenter Road on Flint’s north end.

Show Me the Money IX is designed to give training and advice to residents through workshops on topics related to financial literacy, budgeting, debt consolidation, credit restoration and pathways to securing the dream of homeownership in Flint. Mayor Sheldon Neeley will address the need and possibility of more residents owning homes and businesses in the city. In addition, HUD-certified financial coaches will meet with attendees to discuss resources and options toward a better financial life, homeownership, and even plan the best way to use their 2019 tax refund.

“It doesn’t matter your financial situation,” says Grace Taylor, community outreach specialist at MCD. “We want to help you see a brighter financial future by equipping you with resources and skills. We want to inspire people to work toward increasing their income, fixing their credit, buying a home, starting a business, or reaching goals they may have given up on because they think their financial situation prohibits them from achieving those goals.”

MCD joins a long list of community organizations across the state providing Show Me the Money events. These annual workshops allow MCD to work toward their mission of building stable, vibrant communities.

Flint residents are encouraged to attend money move workshops during Show Me The Money IX and compete in the Money Games Show for a chance to win prizes that help with tax refund planning. Cocina Mio, a Mexican cuisine restaurant located on Flint’s east side, will cater the event.

Those planning to attend Show Me the Money IX are asked to pre-register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/show-me-the-money-2020-tickets-86954598545.

About Metro Community Development

Metro Community Development (MCD), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is committed to fostering community development by increasing the availability of credit, investment capital and financial services to underserved individuals. In 2018, Metro provided financial literacy training for 233 local families and administered HUD-certified coaching for an additional 160 local residents to help them prepare to become first-time home buyers. For more information, visit https://www.metrocommunitydevelopment.com/.

