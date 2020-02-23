Basketball court vandalized at Flint’s Berston Field House

Flint, MI – City leaders say someone vandalized a basketball court at Berston Field House on Flint’s north side sometime during the morning of Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

Genesee County Commissioner, Bryant Nolden shared a Facebook video of the damage including tire tracks and pieces of the court that had been removed. Nolden said the court was installed last October and cost $44,000.

”They came and destroyed it early this morning,” said Nolden I’m a Facebook live video. “This is for the kids in the community. This does not make any sense. They have…destroyed this basketball court. We just put it in last year.

Nolden who also serves as the building’s executive director said they are offering a reward of $1,000 leading to the arrest of who vandalized the court.



Anyone with information can contact the Flint Police Department at 810) 237-6800.