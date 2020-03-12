Carman Ainsworth cancels school after student potentially came into contact with coronavirus

Flint Township, MI — Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools has canceled classes after a parent reported that their middle school child was potentially exposed to COVID-19.. According to the district’s website, a parent came forward with information saying their student may have come in contact with a person on March 7, 2020 who tested positive with the virus.

“Late this afternoon a Carman-Ainsworth parent brought forward information that on March 7, 2020, their middle school child was potentially exposed to an individual that tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11, 2020,” said the post on their website on March 12, 2020. “The student and a sibling who attends Dye Elementary were both present at school this week except for today, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The student and sibling have no signs or symptoms of COVID-19 and are currently under self-quarantine.”

The district has canceled classes on March 13 and March 16. They also canceled tonight’s varsity basketball game and next week’s parent-teacher conferences. To read more visit the districts website here.