City of Flint settles contracts with two police officer unions
Flint, MI—The City of Flint on Monday ratified contracts with two police unions, including one contract that had not been settled with the union since 2008.
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Flint, MI—The City of Flint on Monday ratified contracts with two police unions, including one contract that had not been settled with the union since 2008.
FlintBeat.com posts press releases with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. We do not edit or rewrite press releases. We allow readers to comment on releases, and we encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.
If you would like to submit a press release, please send it to pressreleases@flintbeat.com.
Our press release service is free. If you represent a business, please consider supporting Flint Beat with underwriting or a corporate donation.
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.