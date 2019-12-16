Flint City HallPress Releases

City of Flint to kick off annual United Way campaign

Press ReleasesBy Press Releases
0

The City of Flint will kick off its annual United Way campaign with a press conference at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the lobby of City Hall.

 

Mayor Sheldon Neeley; Jamie Gaskin, president/CEO of United Way of Genesee County; and Sam Muma, president AFSCME Local 1600 and United Way board member; will discuss this important annual commitment to helping those in need in our community.

 

“We are stronger together. The United Way is a perfect example of that. By each of us giving a little bit, we make our community a better place and make life a little bit easier for thousands of families,” Mayor Neeley said.

 

City of Flint employees are given the option of contributing to the United Way through a convenient payroll deduction. By giving just a few dollars a week, employees can give a substantial contribution to the United Way’s efforts to provide health, education, financial stability, and basic needs to all Genesee County residents.

###
Press Releases
Press Releases

FlintBeat.com posts press releases with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. We do not edit or rewrite press releases. We allow readers to comment on releases, and we encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

If you would like to submit a press release, please send it to pressreleases@flintbeat.com.

Our press release service is free. If you represent a business, please consider supporting Flint Beat with underwriting or a corporate donation.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us @FlintBeat