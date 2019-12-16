City of Flint to kick off annual United Way campaign

The City of Flint will kick off its annual United Way campaign with a press conference at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the lobby of City Hall.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley; Jamie Gaskin, president/CEO of United Way of Genesee County; and Sam Muma, president AFSCME Local 1600 and United Way board member; will discuss this important annual commitment to helping those in need in our community.

“We are stronger together. The United Way is a perfect example of that. By each of us giving a little bit, we make our community a better place and make life a little bit easier for thousands of families,” Mayor Neeley said.

City of Flint employees are given the option of contributing to the United Way through a convenient payroll deduction. By giving just a few dollars a week, employees can give a substantial contribution to the United Way’s efforts to provide health, education, financial stability, and basic needs to all Genesee County residents.

###