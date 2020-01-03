Congressman Dan Kildee issues statement on Airstrike in Iraq

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, January 3, 2020

Statement by Congressman Dan Kildee on Airstrike in Iraq Against High-Level Iranian Military Officials

FLINT, MICH.—Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05), Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, issued the following statement after the Trump Administration conducted an airstrike at Baghdad International Airport targeting senior Iranian officials, including the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Qassim Soleimani:

“Qassim Soleimani was a brutal Iranian military commander who has killed many Americans and orchestrated countless terrorist attacks. Yet many Iranians and Iran’s hardline leaders will see his killing as a serious provocation that could incite additional attacks against American service members, diplomats and citizens abroad. Iran has already vowed ‘harsh revenge’ against the United States and could further escalate violence. It is important to remember that every foreign policy action we take has potential life-and-death consequences, and we must consider the short and long-term repercussions of such actions.

“I am concerned that the Trump Administration conducted these air strikes killing high-level Iranian military officials without an Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iran. Congress was also not consulted on this military attack. The existing AUMF was authorized by Congress almost two decades ago to hold those responsible for the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. I have long asserted, under President Obama and now President Trump, that the commander-in-chief cannot continue to conduct any military actions they see fit under the existing AUMF.

“The American people are owed a plan by the administration on how the President plans to deescalate this dangerous situation and prevent this attack from spiraling into greater conflict that could result in more American casualties or troop deployments. The American people do not want war with Iran.”