Congressman Dan Kildee to Hold Telephone Townhall on Coronavirus Pandemic Wednesday with Health Officials

FLINT—Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05), Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, will hold a telephone townhall on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 7 p.m. ET to discuss the latest information regarding the coronavirus pandemic. On the call, Congressman Kildee will be joined by health experts, including the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), to answer questions from Michigan residents. Additionally, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and Michigan Senate Democratic Leader Jim Ananich will participate in the call.

All Michigan residents are invited to join the call. To participate, please call (855)-756-7520 Ext. 54926#. It is free to participate.

On Saturday, Congressman Kildee voted in support of H.R. 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the second emergency bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The legislation helps address the increasingly severe economic and health impacts on Americans’ personal safety and financial security.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act includes:

Free coronavirus testing: the bill ensures all Americans, including the uninsured, have access to coronavirus testing at no cost.

the bill ensures all Americans, including the uninsured, have access to coronavirus testing at no cost. Paid leave: the bill provides paid emergency leave, with two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave.

the bill provides paid emergency leave, with two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave. Enhanced unemployment insurance : the bill provides unemployment benefits to laid off and furloughed workers.

: the bill provides unemployment benefits to laid off and furloughed workers. Strengthened food assistance: the bill strengthens nutrition food initiatives, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), student meals, meals for seniors and food banks.

the bill strengthens nutrition food initiatives, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), student meals, meals for seniors and food banks. Medicaid support: the bill increases funds for Medicaid to support local and state health systems.

WHO: Congressman Dan Kildee

MDHHS Health Officials

Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist

Senate Democratic Leader Ananich

WHAT: Telephone Townhall about Coronavirus Pandemic

WHERE: (855)-756-7520 Ext. 54926#

WHEN: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 7 p.m. ET

RSVP: Media interested in participating must RSVP to Rotimi Adeoye by emailat Rotimi.Adeoye@mail.house.gov or by telephone at 202-256-6655.

###