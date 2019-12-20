Congressmen Kildee to distribute water to Flint community with local unions
Flint, MI —Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05), Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, will participate in handing out water to the local community tomorrow, Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 9 a.m. ET in Flint. Congressman Kildee will partner with local unions, including American Federation of Government Employees, Communications Workers of America, United Automobile Workers, Machinists and Teamsters to distribute seven trucks of water to community members.
WHO: Congressman Dan Kildee
WHAT: Water Distribution Event
WHERE: 502 Leith Street Flint, Mich. 48505
WHEN: Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 9 a.m. ET
RSVP: Media interested in attending should RSVP to Rotimi Adeoye by email at Rotimi.Adeoye@mail.house.gov or by telephone at 202-256-6655.
###