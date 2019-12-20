Congressman Dan Kildee (D-Flint Twp.) at a town hall at the Flint Public Library on April 23, 2019. (Andrew Roth | Flint Beat)
Flint Water CrisisLatest News

Congressmen Kildee to distribute water to Flint community with local unions

Press ReleasesBy Press Releases
0

Flint, MI —Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05), Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, will participate in handing out water to the local community tomorrow, Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 9 a.m. ET in Flint. Congressman Kildee will partner with local unions, including American Federation of Government Employees, Communications Workers of America, United Automobile Workers, Machinists and Teamsters to distribute seven trucks of water to community members.

 

WHO:           Congressman Dan Kildee

WHAT:         Water Distribution Event

WHERE:      502 Leith Street Flint, Mich. 48505

WHEN:         Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 9 a.m. ET

 

RSVP:           Media interested in attending should RSVP to Rotimi Adeoye by email at Rotimi.Adeoye@mail.house.gov  or by telephone at 202-256-6655.

 

###

Press Releases
Press Releases

FlintBeat.com posts press releases with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. We do not edit or rewrite press releases. We allow readers to comment on releases, and we encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

If you would like to submit a press release, please send it to pressreleases@flintbeat.com.

Our press release service is free. If you represent a business, please consider supporting Flint Beat with underwriting or a corporate donation.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us @FlintBeat