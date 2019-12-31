Deadline for absentee ballot requests is approaching for State Rep. race

Flint, MI — Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 5 p.m. is the deadline for the City Clerk’s Office to receive absentee ballot requests from registered voters in the City of Flint’s 34th State Legislative District for the upcoming January 7th Primary Election.

Leading up to the election, the City Clerk’s Office will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to receive and process absentee ballot requests. The Clerk’s Office will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as well as New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. However, the office will open on Saturday, January 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., to issue absentee ballots over the counter to City of Flint registered voters in the 34th district.

Although the 34th State Legislative District includes the majority of the City of Flint, it does not include the city’s following voting precincts: 27, 32, 33, 34, 38, 43, 45, 46, 51, 54, 55 and 56 – all of which are located in the 49th State Legislative District.

Eleven candidates are seeking the 34th State Legislative District seat in the Primary Election.

The final deadline for voters to return an absentee ballot to the Clerk’s office is 8 p.m., Tuesday night, January 7. Absentee ballots received after that time and date cannot be counted.

The Flint City Clerk’s Office is located at Flint City Hall, 2nd floor, 1101 S. Saginaw Street, and can be reached by calling (810) 766-7414.