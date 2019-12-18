Dinner for Hope – Hosted by Hamilton Community Health Network
Hamilton Community Health Network will be hosting its annual Dinner For Hope event this Wednesday in an effort to feed the homeless and hungry. Hamilton will be providing a warm meal and giving away pieces of winter wear for adults and children.
What: Dinner For Hope
When: Wednesday, December 18th 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Where: 605 Garland St. (Carriage Town Ministries)
Who: Hamilton representatives, Continuum of Care committee, and community members
Why: With nearly 500* individuals in the Flint area experiencing homelessness on any given night, a warm meal and a few pieces of warm clothing can make a difference.
For more information, call 810.406.4246