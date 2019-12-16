Discrimination, water assistance program topics of Flint City Council meetings for Dec. 17

Flint City Council is set to hold regularly scheduled four committee meetings — Finance, Governmental Operations, Legislative, and Grants — as well as a City Council Meeting on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, starting at 5 p.m.

Among this week’s agenda items, councilmembers will be discussing possible charter violations regarding politics and discrimination as well as the $750,000 in water assistance promised by the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA). Representatives from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) will also be in attendance to talk about a proposed camera ordinance.

Meetings are held on the third floor of City Hall, located at 1101 S. Saginaw Street, Flint.

Agendas are available below.

Agenda & Attachments Finance Committee 12-17-19

Agenda & Attachments Legislative Committee 12-17-19

Agenda Governmental Operations Committee 12-17-19

Agenda Grants Committee 12-17-19

