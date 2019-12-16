Flint City Hall
Discrimination, water assistance program topics of Flint City Council meetings for Dec. 17

Ramona WatsonBy Ramona Watson
Flint City Council is set to hold regularly scheduled four committee meetings — Finance, Governmental Operations, Legislative, and Grants — as well as a City Council Meeting on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, starting at 5 p.m. 

Among this week’s agenda items, councilmembers will be discussing possible charter violations regarding politics and discrimination as well as the $750,000 in water assistance promised by the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA). Representatives from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) will also be in attendance to talk about a proposed camera ordinance. 

Meetings are held on the third floor of City Hall, located at 1101 S. Saginaw Street, Flint. 

Agendas are available below.

