Festival has a goal to help Flint residents keep their New Year’s Resolution of a healthier lifestyle

Flint, MI – It’s a new year and many people are choosing a healthier lifestyle as their New Year resolution. On Saturday, January 25, 2020, Harambee Wellness will be hosting the first immersive fitness experience promoting physical activity and healthy nutrition habits., Flint Fit Fest. Genesee County ranks 77 out of 82 Counties to practice healthy behaviors and only 8 percent of people achieve their New Year’s goals, while around 80 percent fail to keep their New Year’s resolutions. One Flint-area woman wants to help those resolutions to become true.

Marquita Adams, Fitness Coach and Founder Harambee Wellness, LLC, started Harambee Wellness because of her own fitness journey. Ten years ago, Marquita Adams was just a girl that wanted to lose weight. She had a genetic predisposition to several health conditions, heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and cancer, all of which have robbed her loved ones of their lives. Through hard work, Adams started a healthier lifestyle, lost 40 pounds and fell in love with fitness. Harambee believes that exercising should be a fun experience in a motivating tribe atmosphere.

Harambee Wellness Founder, Marquita Adams says “Looking back on the day I entered the world of health and fitness; I realize that it was one of the best things I’ve ever done for myself. My personal journey prepared me to reach back and help others. Now as a Certified Personal Trainer and Group Exercise Instructor, my personal journey makes me uniquely qualified to understand the challenges of living a healthy lifestyle. I consider myself a “Personal Motivator” guiding others to reach their health and fitness goals.”

The Flint Fit Fest is an experience that will allow participants to “test drive exercise” by providing various fitness formats highlighting local gyms and independent fitness instructors. Attendees will also be equipped with tips and tricks for healthy eating during a live cooking demo and will be able to connect with local fitness vendors. Flint Fit Fest is free and open to all.

Contact: Marquita Adams

Cell: 810-689-4378

Email: thrive@harambeewellness.com

Website: www.FlintFitFest.com

Who: Harambee Wellness

What: Flint Fit Fest

Where: Flint Farmers’ Market 300 East First St. Flint 48502

When: January 25th 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

About Harambee Wellness, the vision, mission, and core values are all centered around togetherness. “Harambee” is a Swahili word meaning, “all pull together.” Founded in January 2017 with the purpose of cultivating community through health and fitness, Harambee Wellness provides personal training, online training, group fitness classes, fitness parties, corporate wellness solutions, and meal planning.

This event is sponsored Commit to Fit! A program of the Greater Flint Health Coalition, Delta Sigma, Theta Sorority, Inc. – Flint Alumnae Chapter, Feaster for Flint 67th District Court Judge, Flint Farmers’ Market, and Flint Prints.