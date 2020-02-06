Fight erupts at local bar between Flint employee and Councilman Eric Mays, criminal complaint filed

Flint, MI — Flint officials have issued a statement after Flint City Councilman Eric Mays alleged that a city employee assaulted him at a local bar calling on the Flint City council to step up and help with “inexcusable behavior” by Councilman Eric Mays.

“This incident came after Mays was removed from a meeting of the City Council for disorderly conduct,” said the state issued by City of Flint spokeswoman Marjory Raymer. “It is the second meeting in a row in which Mays was removed. Mays was obviously angry during the meeting and was removed with the assistance of members of the public.”

The Thursday, Feb. 6 statement comes after Mays took to Facebook, saying that DuVarl Murdock, who serves as special project coordinator for Mayor Sheldon Neeley, attacked him at a local bar.

“I HAVE NOT BEEN PUNCHED AND VIOLENTLY ASSAULTED IN OVER FORTY YEARS,” wrote Mays in a Feb. 6 Facebook post. “LET’S SEE IF THE FLINT POLICE OR STATE POLICE…MAKE A ARREST OF THE NEELEY APPOINTEE.”

Both Mays and the city confirm that an altercation did happen at Rube’s Bar and Grill on the city’s north side.

Mays said in his Facebook post that the police were called and he also had “blood in his urine, bruises, scraped skin and major stiffness but no broken or chipped bones.” Mays added that he was “violently slammed to the floor.”

“AS A TOP CITY OF FLINT OFFICIAL. PHYSCIAL VIOLENCE HAS NO PLACE IN CITY HALL,” wrote Mays on Facebook. “PHYSICAL VIOLENCE HAS NO PLACE IN CITY HALL.”

The altercation happened hours after Mays was removed from a Flint City Council committee meeting on Wednesday night for disorderly conduct. Murdock was off work when the incident occurred.

“Murdock said Mays unleashed a series of insults and threats of violence at him, including ‘I am going to whoop your [ass].’ Mays then approached Murdock in a hostile fashion and Murdock defended himself,” wrote Raymer.

The statement went on to say that Murdock was at a local bar when Mays arrived. According to the statement, Mays “unleashed a series of insults and threats of violence” at Murdock, including saying, “I’m going to whoop your [ass].”

“Mays then approached Murdock in a hostile fashion and Murdock defended himself,” Raymer wrote.

The police were called and Mays was asked to leave the bar. Murdock, who was allowed to stay, has filed a criminal report against Mays.

Mays has asked for the suspension and/or removal of Murdock from his post.