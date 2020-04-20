Flint-area Rite Aid becomes part of expanding self-swab COVID-19 test sites

Swartz Creek, MI – A Flint-area Rite Aid store is becoming one of several new self-swab testing sites for COVID-19 beginning Monday, April 20.

Located at 9090 Miller Road in Swartz Creek, the store will be conducting tests in the store parking lot, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. Residents must stay in their vehicles for the entirety of the process.

“I think Rite Aid’s mission is to keep the communities we serve healthy. And you know, for us, this is just one of the ways to do that, particularly during a pandemic crisis like this,” said Christopher Savarese, a Rite Aid representative.

New sites are set to open in New York, New Jersey, Ohio, and Michigan. Detroit and Lansing will also have testing sites at Rite-Aids.

Eligibility for testing is based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Those wishing to determine if they are qualified should visit visit riteaid.com and click the large red banner that states “COVID-19 testing now available through Rite Aid.” More information on how the tests are conducted can be found in this video.