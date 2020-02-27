Flint City Clerk’s office announces March Presidential Primary office hours, absentee ballot deadline

Flint, MI — Friday, March 6, 2020 at 5 p.m. is the deadline for the City’ Clerk’s office to receive absentee ballot requests from registered voters in the City of Flint for the presidential primary election to be held on March 10, 2020.

Leading up to the election, the City Clerk’s Office will be open daily from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to receive and process absentee ballot requests. In addition, the office will be open on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to issue absentee ballots over the counter to City of Flint registered voters.

The final deadline for voters to return an absentee ballot to the Clerk’s office is 8 p.m. Tuesday night, March 10. Absentee ballots received after the deadline date cannot be counted.

The Flint City Clerk’s Office is located at Flint City Hall, 2nd floor, 1101 S. Saginaw St. and can be reached by calling (810) 766-7414.