Flint City Council cancels meetings this week in midst of coronavirus planning, working on best practices

Flint, MI — Flint City Council committee meetings and a budget hearing has been cancelled for this week.

Council President Monica Galloway, said they are working on the logistics and best practices in an effort to protect the health and safety of the Flint community.

“We’re really learning through this process, some of the things we can do to safeguard the community,” said Galloway. “The health of the residents is very important to us but we still want to uphold the Open Meetings Act.”

Committee meetings were scheduled on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 and a budget hearing was set for Thursday, March 19, 2020. According to a press release, the Monday, March 23, 2020 Special Affairs Committee and City Council meetings are still set. The March 19 budget hearing will be rescheduled.

Galloway said she is working with both Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley on how the council will proceed to protect the Open Meetings Act which says council meetings are open to the public.

Right now, Galloway said they are recommending that people watch council meetings on various live streams including Spectacle Productions who is contracted with the City of Flint to record Flint City Council meetings. She also said that they are looking at a number of options including virtual meetings.

Read the full press release below.

