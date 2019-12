Flint, MI — Please be advised that Flint City Hall will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, and Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in observance of the Christmas holiday. City Hall also will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, and Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

Waste collection services on and after the holidays will be delayed one day both weeks. Have a safe and happy holiday!