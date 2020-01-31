Flint & Genesee Chamber receives $246K in grants, donations

(FLINT, Mich. – Jan. 30, 2020) – The Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce today announced the receipt of $246,000 in grants and donations supporting the organization’s efforts to support youth education and economic growth.

“We are grateful to these funders for supporting the mission of the Flint & Genesee Chamber and the work we are doing to grow the economy and improve the quality of life in Genesee County and the broader region, ” said Tim Herman, CEO at the Flint & Genesee Chamber.

The funding received includes two grants from the Michigan Economic Development Corp., or MEDC. A $130,000 grant will support the Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce Procurement Technical Assistance Center, or PTAC, which provides procurement counseling and technical assistance to companies interested in doing business with local, state and federal governments.

Additionally, a $110,000 grant from the MEDC will support the work of the I-69 Regional Partnership, which includes the Flint & Genesee Chamber, Economic Development Alliance of St. Clair County, Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission, Lapeer Development Corporation, Sanilac & Huron County Economic Development Corporation, Shiawassee Economic Development Corporation and Tuscola County Economic Development Corporation.

Specifically, the MEDC grant will support two new initiatives for the seven-county partnership. This includes the Catapult Fund, which will provide budding entrepreneurs and new start-ups in the I-69 Thumb Region with access to technical assistance and financial support. It also includes a new mini-grant program that aims to advance place-making and process/systems improvements— e.g., wayfinding signage, façade improvements, park and recreation improvements, walkability enhancements—across the I-69 Thumb Region. Additional details about these new programs are forthcoming and will be promoted by each of the partner organizations.

A $5,000 grant from the Jennings Memorial Foundation and a $1,000 donation from Stephanie Pasternak support YouthQuest, an afterschool program that is administered by the Genesee Area Focus Fund and made possible with primary financial support from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. The program serves students in grades K-12 at Flint Community Schools and the International Academy of Flint.

To learn more about the Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce, PTAC or YouthQuest, visit www.flintandgenesee.org. For information about the I-69 Thumb Region, visit i-69thumbregion.org.