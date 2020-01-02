Flint hall of famer to hold basketball camp at community youth hub

Flint, MI — Flint’s basketball hall of famer Linnell Jones-McKinney is set to hold a basketball fundamentals camp at Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village (SBEV) on Flint’s north side as part of their youth programming for 2020.

The camp, School of Champions Basic Fundamental Skill Basketball Spurt Camp, is for ages 4 to 17 and will run from Jan. 8 – 10, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. each day at SBEV located at 4119 N. Saginaw St.

The first 50 participants are free. To register visit www.sbev.org/spurtcamps.

SBEV is a youth hub offering both afterschool and summer programs for Flint-area children. To find out more about their programming visit their website here.