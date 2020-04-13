Flint hotline announced for those with symptoms seeking COVID-19 drive-through testing

FLINT, Michigan — Hurley Medical Center will begin conducting drive-through testing for COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Patients must call ahead to get an appointment for the testing and they must meet state testing criteria.

***Hurley’s hotline will open at noon Tuesday, April 14, 2020, for those who are symptomatic and seeking testing. The hotline number is (810) 262-3685. Drive-through testing is set to begin Wednesday, April 15, 2020 for those with an appointment.***

Hurley plans to offer drive-through testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Kettering University’s Atwood Stadium. Again, an appointment is needed and patients must call ahead to be screened for testing eligibility based on the state-provided testing criteria.

“We as an institution are honored to partner with Hurley Medical Center to make Kettering University’s Atwood Stadium available for this important service to the community we call home,” said Kettering University President Robert K. McMahan. “In these unprecedented times, we must all pull together to keep our community safe and to provide assistance to those who are impacted by the spread of the coronavirus.”

As stated by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, people must meet Michigan’s coronavirus testing priority criteria to be tested at any of the 13 expanded drive-through testing locations. Michigan’s testing priority criteria include:

Hospitalized patients.

Symptomatic healthcare workers.

Patients in congregate facilities with symptoms, including those at: Long-term care or elderly living facilities. Jails or prisons. Homeless shelters. Residential foster care facilities. Other group living settings.

Patients age 65 and older with symptoms.

Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms.

First responders with symptoms.

Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms.

“We are so thankful to Hurley Medical Center and Kettering University for stepping up to provide expanded testing options for local residents,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We are thankful for their service during these challenging times and we will continue working with our medical community as part of an ongoing effort to increase testing availability in Flint.”

Read the full release from MDHHS at https://www.michigan.gov/som/ 0,4669,7-192-47796-525481–, 00.html