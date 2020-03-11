Flint Mayor Neeley to host Genesee County 2020 Census ‘Be Counted’ Town Hall

Flint, MI — Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley will host a Genesee County 2020 Census “Be Counted” Town Hall at Flint City Hall on Thursday, March 12, with Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Joining them will be Michigan 2020 Statewide Census Director Kerry Ebersole Singh and Burton Mayor Duane Haskins as well as civic and business leaders from across Genesee County who will highlight the convenience of completing the census and the important benefits it brings to local communities.

The Genesee County 2020 Census “Be Counted” Town Hall is 1:30-3 p.m. Thursday, March 12, in the Flint City Hall Dome. Doors open at 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The Dome is located in the back of City Hall and east of Saginaw Street. Free parking is conveniently located in a lot off E. 7th Street/Stevens Street.

The Flint event is among a statewide series of town halls featuring Michigan’s top state and local leaders who are helping promote awareness of the 2020 Census, Singh said.

“The goal of the Michigan 2020 Census ‘Be Counted’ town hall tour is to communicate why it’s critical to our communities to complete the census, dispel myths and explain how filling out the census is more convenient than ever,” Singh said. “The 2020 census can be completed in person, by mail and – for the first time ever – by phone and online.”

Statewide, more than 1.8 million residents are estimated to be hard to count in 2020, as measured by census tracts with high poverty, low access to the internet or other challenges that depress participation in the decennial count.

Genesee County ranks fifth among the top 10 counties in Michigan most at risk of being undercounted, with an estimated 78,964 individuals or 19.4% of the county’s total 406,892 population regarded as hard to count or less likely to respond. This map shows the communities within Genesee County, such as Flint and Burton, that have larger hard-to-count populations.

In 2010, 78% of the state’s population completed the census. “Be Counted” campaign officials want Michigan to achieve 82% participation in 2020, which would rival the nation’s top performance in the 2010 census by Wisconsin.

Flint is considered a “hard-to-count area” by the U.S. Census. In 2010, the U.S. Census reported that 79.1% of Flint residents participated. This year, the federal agency expects Flint will be increasingly difficult to count and has predicted participation to decline to 74.1%.

The census determines how $675 billion in federal dollars is distributed nationwide each year for the next 10 years through 2030.

“We appreciate our state leaders coming to Flint to help us spread the message about how critically important it is for residents to participate in the 2020 Census,” Neeley said. “We need everyone counted. We need the whole community to come together to make sure we get our fair share of federal dollars.”

In Burton, Mayor Haskins and city officials are making an extra effort to increase 2020 Census participation after Burton was two people away from topping 30,000 in the last census. According to U.S. Census data, 29,999 Burton residents were counted in 2010.

“Coming just two people short of surpassing the 30,000-population mark has cost Burton millions of dollars in federal funding based on per-capita spending formulas that could have gone into improving our roads, public safety, local schools, helping our senior citizens and providing other essential services,” Haskins said.

Now, the city is significantly elevating its outreach efforts compared to ten years ago – including upgrading its website (www.burtonmi.gov) with information about how residents can join Burton’s 2020 Census team – in order to reach and help educate families, friends, coworkers and neighbors about census participation, Haskins said.

“The census numbers affect everyone in Michigan, including the elderly, students, infants, parents, businesses and communities, so we all need to do all we can to encourage everybody we know to complete the census,” Haskins said. “We can’t stress this message often enough: Everyone in Genesee County wins if everyone in Genesee County is counted.”

Under current funding figures, every person not counted puts at risk an estimated $3,000 of federal funds per person, per year not coming to Flint or Burton for the next 10 years. In 2016, according to the most recent data available, Michigan received nearly $30 billion in federal funding, including $1.1 billion for highway planning and construction, $16 billion for health programs, $5 billion for education, $2.3 billion for food assistance programs and $1.5 billion for housing assistance.

Flint also is ramping up its preparation to boost census participation. Neeley announced during a Jan. 24 news conference the creation of the Mayoral Complete Count Committee, which is working to coordinate 2020 Census efforts in Flint, develop outreach initiatives and provide information to residents.

Among the committee members who will participate in the March 12 town hall in Flint are representatives from schools, non-English speaking populations, neighborhood groups and local elected officials. The lineup includes Flint 2020 Census Coordinator Anthony Turner; Community Foundation of Greater Flint Vice President of Community Impact Sue Peters; Army veteran and Flint attorney Charis Lee; and Ariana Hawk, a field organizer with the Flint activist group Color of Change.

The committee is working in partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, which is serving as a hub for local nonprofit organizations to support 2020 Census efforts. The Community Foundation of Greater Flint awarded $300,167 in grants to local nonprofits working to help ensure an accurate 2020 Census count.

The Michigan Legislature in an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote has allocated an unprecedented $16 million to help with outreach and preparation for Michigan residents’ participation in the 2020 census. The campaign is a collaboration between the State of Michigan, U.S. Census Bureau and the Michigan Nonprofit Association. With the support of the Council of Michigan Foundations, additional funding for the MNA effort comes from more than 40 foundations throughout Michigan.

“The 2020 census form includes nine questions and takes less than 10 minutes to complete – but those 10 minutes will benefit Michigan for the next 10 years,” Singh said.

The only questions that are asked include: