Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley endorses Biden for president

Flint, MI — Mayor Sheldon Neeley has announced that he is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for United States president.

Neeley made the announcement in a March 8, 2020 media release saying both he and his wife, Cynthia Neeley, who is seeking to fill the 34th District State House seat, are officially endorsing Biden.

“In order to lift and move our community and nation forward, we are proud today to offer our support and partnership to Joe Biden,” said Neeley in the release.

Michigan voters will head to the polls March 10 for the 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary.

Democratic candidate Cynthia Neeley along with Republican candidate Adam Ford will also appear on the March 10 ballot seeking to fill the 34th State House Representative seat left open by Sheldon Neeley when he won his bid for Flint mayor.