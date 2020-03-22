Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley issues advisory asking residents to adhere to self-imposed shelter in place

FLINT, Michigan — Mayor Sheldon Neeley today issued an advisory recommending all residents self-impose shelter in place guidelines for themselves and their families.

The recommendation comes in light of the increasing spread of coronavirus locally and statewide. As of Sunday, March 22, 2020, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 14 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Genesee County and 1,035 statewide. There have been 8 deaths in Michigan.

“To protect your own health and the health of others, I ask everyone to please begin self-imposing shelter in place guidelines immediately,” Mayor Neeley said. “If you need groceries or medicine, of course you should get them.

“If you do not need to leave the house, don’t. Stay home. Stay safe.”

The advisory DOES ask all residents to take proactive steps to protect their health and those around them. (Individuals can be carriers of COVID-19 and infect others without having symptoms.)

It does NOT stop residents from obtaining groceries and medicines or going to work. It does NOT force the closure of any business. It does NOT interfere with the City of Flint’s ongoing commitment to serve residents throughout this crisis.

Mayor Neeley declared a state of emergency on March 12, 2020 and closed City Hall to the public on March 17, 2020.

Some City of Flint employees already are working from home, but many others are continuing to report to work as usual to make sure city services continue without interruption.

All city departments remain operational and available to serve residents. Contact information can be found at the city’s COVID-19 information page: www.cityofflint.com/covid-19.

The shelter in place advisory recommends all Flint residents:

Stay home as much as possible.

Maintain a social distance of six (6) feet from anyone who does not live in the same household when they must leave home for any reason (including shopping and reporting to work). Outdoor exercise also remains an option so long as social distancing is maintained.

Businesses are strongly encouraged to offer delivery and carry out service to customers. For businesses that remain open to the public, six (6) foot distancing should be maintained throughout the business including lines.

Residents also are reminded that a list of community resources is available at www.cityofflint.com/community-resrouces. This page is part of the city’s ongoing, comprehensive response to this local, state, and national emergency. For more information, go to www.cityofflint.com/covid-19.

REMINDER: Residents in need of a water filter, replacement cartridge, water test, or water service reconnection should call (810) 410-2020 for help.