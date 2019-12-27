Flint Mayor’s adminstration says special city council meeting was a waste of tax payer money and time

Flint, MI — Statement from the administration in response to today’s special City Council meeting called by the Flint City Council president:

This meeting today was a waste of time and taxpayer money. This administration is working tirelessly throughout the holidays to meet a looming audit deadline that should be of primary concern for both the City Council and the Administration.

Hopefully in the future, the Council president will choose to spend the city’s valuable time and resources more wisely. We must be able to do our work on behalf of the residents of Flint free of this type of interruption as well as the harassment by a City Council member that staff has reported.

Enough is enough. It’s time to focus on our work serving the residents of Flint.

We are optimistic that we will meet the audit deadline, despite these distractions and finding the process weeks behind schedule when we came into office.

We hope and pray that in the future we can focus more on partnerships. We stand ready, willing, and able to join forces to move our city forward.