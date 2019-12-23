Flint rap artist set to hold holiday toy giveaway for youth

FLINT, MI — A local rap artist is giving back this year by hosting a toy giveaway today Dec. 23, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at The Ferris Wheel located at 615 Saginaw Street in downtown Flint.

“[This] is for the public because I feel like I’ve been doing stuff for my community but now it’s like I got to lead by example,” said event organizer and rap artist Cliff Mac. “It’s just like this: we can make the news for violence…can we make news for something positive and…turn it all around.”

The event, Cliffmas, is open to the public and will also feature pictures with Santa Claus. Cliff Mac pledged to purchase more than $3,000 worth of toys to distribute to children for free. Cliff Mac said a number of community members and sponsors contributed to the event including Happy’s Pizza and SPS Realtors Inc.

Details

What: Cliffmas toy giveaway

When: Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Where: Ferris Wheel, 615 Saginaw Street

For more information call (248) 842-5444.