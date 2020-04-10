Flint Schools changes food distribution dates, times and locations

Flint, MI — Starting Monday, April 13, Flint Schools’ food distribution will be shifted from Monday through Friday to two days a week: Tuesday and Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Despite the reduction in days, every meal will still be provided for each day. On Tuesdays, residents will be able to pick up their Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday meals. On Thursdays, they can take meals home for Thursday, Friday and Monday. There are 12 sites in total through the city at selected schools, apartment communities and community centers.

Visit flintschools.org or people can email superintendent@flintschools.org for more information.

Details: Food distribution sites for Flint Community Schools

Northside

Northwestern High School, g 2138 W. Carpenter Rd.

Brownell K-2 STEM Academy, 6602 Oxley Dr.

Berston Field House, 3300 Saginaw St.

River Park Apartments, 7002 Pemberton Dr.

Central

Potter Elementary, 2500 N. Averill Ave.

Rainbow Learning DTM Day Care, 1518 W. 3rd Ave.

Hopewell Communities, 3103 Stonegate Dr.

Summerfield Elementary, 1360 Milbourne Ave.

Southside

Freeman Elementary, 4001 Ogema Ave.

Howard Estates, 1928 Howard Ave.

Evergreen-Regency Town Homes, 3102 Fox Circle

Southwestern Classical Academy, 1420 W. 12th St.