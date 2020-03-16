Food distribution schedule: Flint schools to implement program to feed students during coronavirus shutdown
Flint, MI — Flint Community Schools will execute the USDA “Summer Feeding” program model to distribute breakfast and lunch to FCS students. The district has identified 24 sites throughout the city to reach students. Meals will be distributed from a First Student (transportation) bus that will be parked on the premises with a distribution table and tent. Those up to the age of 19 may receive a breakfast or lunch meal, regardless of whether you attend Flint Schools.
•Breakfast Distribution will be from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM
•Lunch Distribution will be from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM
Below is the list of the twenty-four (24) sites:
YELLOW (North Zone)
Northwestern – G-2138 W. Carpenter, Flint 48505
Brownell/Holmes – 6602 Oxley Dr., Flint 48504
Bryant – 201 E. Pierson, Flint, 48505
Carpenter Road – 6901 Webster, Flint 48504
Merrill – 1501 W. Moore, Flint 48504
Williams – 3501 Minnesota, Flint 48506
Civic Park – 1402 W. Dayton, Flint 48504
Berston Field House – 3300 Saginaw St. Flint, 48505
GREEN (Central Zone)
Potter – 2500 N. Averill, Flint 48506
Washington – 1400 N. Vernon, Flint 48506
Dort – 601 W. Witherbee, Flint 48505
Pierce – 1101 W. Vernon, Flint 48503
Doyle-Ryder – 1040 N. Saginaw, Flint 48503
DTM – 1518 W. Third Ave, Flint 48504
Anderson – G-3248 Mackin Rd., Flint 48504
Summerfield – 1360 Melbourne, Flint 48504
BLUE (South Zone)
Scott – 1836 Averill Ave., Flint 48504
Stewart – 1950 Burr Blvd., Flint 48503
Manley – 3002 Farley, Flint 48507
Freeman – 4001 Ogema, Flint 48507
Eisenhower – 1235 Pershing St., Flint 48503
Neithercut – 2010 Crestbrook Ln., Flint 48507
Southwestern – 1420 W. Twelfth St., Flint 48507
Cummings – G-2200 Walton, Flint 48507