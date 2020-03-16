Food distribution schedule: Flint schools to implement program to feed students during coronavirus shutdown

Flint, MI — Flint Community Schools will execute the USDA “Summer Feeding” program model to distribute breakfast and lunch to FCS students. The district has identified 24 sites throughout the city to reach students. Meals will be distributed from a First Student (transportation) bus that will be parked on the premises with a distribution table and tent. Those up to the age of 19 may receive a breakfast or lunch meal, regardless of whether you attend Flint Schools.

•Breakfast Distribution will be from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM

•Lunch Distribution will be from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM