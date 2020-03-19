Genesee ISD announces expanded child care access for essential workers

Flint, MI — Governor Whitmer issued Executive Order 2020-16 Wednesday evening, expanding child care access during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

In anticipation of this order, the Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD) has been developing a system over the last week to help meet the child care needs of members of our “essential workforce” amid the COVID-19 emergency. GISD will serve as a coordinating agency to determine the need for care in our county among those identified in the Governor’s Executive Order.

Members of this “essential workforce” are asked to go to http://bit.ly/GenCoChildcare to assist us in determining the current need for child care in Genesee County.

Licensed child care providers in Genesee County are asked to complete a short survey to provide information about your program’s ability to serve children of essential workforce employees at: http://bit.ly/GenCoProviders.

If the need for child care should exceed the capacity of our partners currently providing child care in our community, GISD will work to meet the additional need as an emergency overflow child care provider for children up to twelve years of age. These services will be provided at reasonable and customary costs in buildings that housed preschool programming for children prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

GISD is proud to partner with Child Care Network and other child care centers across Genesee County to identify the existing need and to help ensure that child care is available to our essential workforce.