Genesee Valley Mall ‘Cards for Kids’ Match Event

FLINT, Michigan—December is off to a wonderful start for shoppers in Genesee County.

Genesee Valley Center has created a gift card match event benefitting Ennis Center for Children,

starting today, Thursday, December 5th, 2019, and running through Sunday, December 15 th ,

2019. All $20 gifts cards or gift certificates purchased from stores in Genesee Valley Center will

be matched and donated to Ennis Center for Children.

Robert E. Ennis, Founder and President of Ennis Center for Children, expressed his sincere

gratitude to Genesee Valley Center for hosting the ‘Cards for Kids’ match event. “Genesee

Valley Center is an integral part of Genesee County, and as such, understands the utmost needs

of our community and its most valuable resource—children.”

Cindy Frohriep, Marketing Director at Genesee Valley Center, is excited to partner with Ennis

Center for Children for this event. “We are thrilled to have the chance to give back to the

community we’ve been a part of for almost 50 years. We decided matching any gift card

purchased and donated to such a deserving organization would be a great way to show our

support for this community.”

Ennis Center for Children has been working with abused and/or neglected children for over 41

years, with our services reaching over 6,000 Michigan children and families in crisis annually.

On any given day, we help over 500 children in our foster care program alone. “With the support

of the community, we preserve families when possible and create new families when necessary.”

Please help us! We need you to share this event to benefit our children in care this holiday

season! Please contact Cindy Frohriep, Marketing Director of Genesee Valley Mall at

(810)720-4228, or Sheery Houston, VP of Development at (810) 964-4428 (cell) or (810) 233-

4031 (x120 office).