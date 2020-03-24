5-8 Grade Spelling Bee Champions (from left to right): Hashem Jafari, Aaron Pierce, Aston Black (Courtesy Photo)
GISD announces winners of the 2020 Countywide Spelling Bee

Flint, MI — The Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2020 Countywide Spelling Bee. The competition was held earlier this month. This year, 282 students from schools across Genesee County put their spelling skills to the test with 24 of those students going on to compete in the Champion of Champions Bee. The top three spellers from each grade level faced off (grades 5-8 and grades 9-12) with the winners taking a trophy back to their school to be on display for a year.

9-12 Grade Champions (from left to right): Michael Benko, Lily Zuber, Kaden Bredow (Courtesy Photo)

GISD congratulates all the students who participated in the Spelling Bee. Below are the names of the top 2020 Spelling Bee Championship Winners and those who placed in their division:

 

 

 

5th – 8th Grade Championship Winners                                                     9th – 12th Grade Championship Winners

1st Place:  Aaron Pierce                                                                                1st Place:  Lily Zuber

Flushing                                                                                                         Flushing

2nd Place:  Aston Black                                                                                 2nd Place: Michael Benko

Mt. Morris                                                                                                       Flushing

3rd Place:  Hashem Jafari                                                                              3rd Place:  Kaden Bredow

Genesee Academy                                                                                        Mt. Morris

 

Grade Level Winners

Grade 4                                              Grade 5                                                             Grade 6

1st – Liam Ngo                                   1st – Cassidy Odom                                           1st – Hashem Jafari

Grand Blanc                                        Westwood Heights                                            Genesee Academy

2nd – Amelia Mahon                           2nd – Hady Alouh                                              2nd – Aaron Pierce

Goodrich                                             Genesee Academy                                            Flushing

3rd – MJ Sanborn                               3rd – Andrew Yuschak                                       3rd – Sophie Wetherell

Grand Blanc                                        Goodrich                                                            Clio

 

Grade 7                                                Grade 8                                                               Grade 9

1st – Carter Reynolds                             1st – Lila Urogdy                                                  1st – Tonicia Burton

Woodland Park Academy                     Goodrich                                                              Mt. Morris

2nd – Aston Black                                   2nd – Jaime Piazza                                                2nd – Alex Long

Mt. Morris                                              St. John Vianney                                                   Flushing

3rd – Jia Patel                                        3rd – Aysia Golden                                                3rd – Isabella Severn

Grand Blanc                                          Carman-Ainsworth                                               Mt. Morris

 

 

Grade 10                                              Grade 11                                                             Grade 12

1st – Danielle Valliere                             1st – Michael Benko                                              1st – John Dunavan

Bentley                                                  Flushing                                                                 Mt. Morris

2nd – Ryan Bendle                                 2nd – Micah Helzerman                                          2nd – Lily Zuber

Mt. Morris                                              Mt. Morris                                                               Flushing

3rd –  Kaden Bredow                               3rd – Mousaab Jafari                                             3rd – Allie Hathaway

Mt. Morris                                              Carman-Ainsworth                                               Lake Fenton

 

