GISD announces winners of the 2020 Countywide Spelling Bee

Flint, MI — The Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2020 Countywide Spelling Bee. The competition was held earlier this month. This year, 282 students from schools across Genesee County put their spelling skills to the test with 24 of those students going on to compete in the Champion of Champions Bee. The top three spellers from each grade level faced off (grades 5-8 and grades 9-12) with the winners taking a trophy back to their school to be on display for a year.

GISD congratulates all the students who participated in the Spelling Bee. Below are the names of the top 2020 Spelling Bee Championship Winners and those who placed in their division:

5th – 8th Grade Championship Winners 9th – 12th Grade Championship Winners

1st Place: Aaron Pierce 1st Place: Lily Zuber

Flushing Flushing

2nd Place: Aston Black 2nd Place: Michael Benko

Mt. Morris Flushing

3rd Place: Hashem Jafari 3rd Place: Kaden Bredow

Genesee Academy Mt. Morris

Grade Level Winners



Grade 4 Grade 5 Grade 6

1st – Liam Ngo 1st – Cassidy Odom 1st – Hashem Jafari

Grand Blanc Westwood Heights Genesee Academy

2nd – Amelia Mahon 2nd – Hady Alouh 2nd – Aaron Pierce

Goodrich Genesee Academy Flushing

3rd – MJ Sanborn 3rd – Andrew Yuschak 3rd – Sophie Wetherell

Grand Blanc Goodrich Clio

Grade 7 Grade 8 Grade 9

1st – Carter Reynolds 1st – Lila Urogdy 1st – Tonicia Burton

Woodland Park Academy Goodrich Mt. Morris

2nd – Aston Black 2nd – Jaime Piazza 2nd – Alex Long

Mt. Morris St. John Vianney Flushing

3rd – Jia Patel 3rd – Aysia Golden 3rd – Isabella Severn

Grand Blanc Carman-Ainsworth Mt. Morris

Grade 10 Grade 11 Grade 12

1st – Danielle Valliere 1st – Michael Benko 1st – John Dunavan

Bentley Flushing Mt. Morris

2nd – Ryan Bendle 2nd – Micah Helzerman 2nd – Lily Zuber

Mt. Morris Mt. Morris Flushing

3rd – Kaden Bredow 3rd – Mousaab Jafari 3rd – Allie Hathaway

Mt. Morris Carman-Ainsworth Lake Fenton

9-12 Grade Champions (l-r): Michael Benko, Lily Zuber, Kaden Bredow