Governor Whitmer Signs Executive Order Temporarily Extending Expiration of Driver’s Licenses, State ID Cards, Vehicle Registrations

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer today signed Executive Order 2020-47, temporarily extending the expiration of valid driver’s licenses, state identification cards and commercial vehicle registrations that would otherwise expire during the state’s COVID-19 emergency declaration.

The temporary extension does not apply to motorists with suspended or revoked driver’s licenses.

“In times of crisis and uncertainty, the last thing you want to think about is having to renew your driver’s license or state ID card,” Gov. Whitmer said. “It is my sincere hope this order gives all Michiganders with expiring identification some peace of mind as we continue our united front to slow the spread of COVID-19 across our state.”

The order, which takes effect April 13 at 11:59 p.m., temporarily extends:

Commercial vehicle registrations, including temporary registrations set to expire on or after March 1, 2020 to June 30.

Driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and commercial driver’s licenses set to expire between March 1 and May 31, to June 30.

People looking to renew their licenses should do so online at Michigan.gov/SOS.

The order also suspends penalties for driving with a recently expired but otherwise valid registration.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

To view executive order 2020-47, click the link below: