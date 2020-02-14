Hamilton Community Health Network to host Kids Dental Day for Flint youth

(Flint, MI) – February is National Children’s Dental Health Month. If you have a child who is in need of a dental exam, plan to attend Hamilton Community Health Network’s (HCHN) Kids Dental Day on Monday, February 17th. The event runs from 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM at all HCHN dental clinics and is open to any child regardless of insurance coverage.

During the program, children will receive an oral exam and cleaning, while also having fun with activities, a visit from Doc McStuffins and more. New this year, parents will have the opportunity to participate in educational health assessments while their children are getting their teeth examined. The students from the Michigan State College of Human Medicine will be on hand providing a health screening event where adults can learn about their own health needs from blood pressure to oral health.

Oral health plays a vital role in our overall health, explains Dr. Miriam Parker, Dental Health Director at HCHN. Without proper oral hygiene, bacteria can reach levels that might lead to oral infections, such as tooth decay and gum disease. Poor oral health can even lead to heart health problems.

“Teaching children at a young age to take care of their teeth and mouths, can help reduce their chances of complications down the road. Plus, children’s teeth are meant to last a lifetime, and a healthy smile is important to a child’s self-esteem. With proper care, a balanced diet and regular dental visits, their teeth can remain healthy and strong,” said Dr. Parker.

HCHN’s dental clinics located at: