Flint Beat is hiring! Join our team!

Flint Beat is a hyperlocal news site of Brown Impact Media Group (BIMG) in Flint, Mich. Founded March 2017, Flint Beat aims to fill news gaps, impact, empower and inform the Flint community.

Multimedia Journalist

Flint Beat is looking for a curious, organized multimedia journalist with strong writing skills who can tackle our general assignment beat. The right candidate will be able to deliver stories about Flint, Mich. including covering local government, neighborhoods and public health. Accuracy and fairness are essential.

This is an entry-level position that will mentor you to prepare you for future career opportunities. The successful candidate will join a team of community journalists who report hyper-local stories impacting Flint. Applicants should be comfortable with interviewing and chasing stories. Photography, video, audio and editing skills are a plus. You will be required to produce various styles of journalism for multiple mediums. Candidates must be able to research, set-up, shoot, edit and write content daily.

This is a full-time position with benefits.

FlintBeat.com is an online news website focused on Flint, Mich. Please send resume, 3 to 5 work samples and cover letters to editor@flintbeat.com with the subject title “multimedia journalist.” No phone calls.

Social Media and Audience Engagement Specialist

Do you have a knack for social media and know-how to keep people engaged? Flint Beat is looking for someone who knows how to work their way around various social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and have a proven track record in audience growth and engagement. Candidates should have at least two years of experience in social media management and community engagement.

This is a part-time contract position with a flexible schedule.

Send a resume and cover letter to editor@flintbeat.com with the subject title “social media.” No phone calls, please.

Sales Account Executive

Join our sales team!

This is a part-time contract position with a base salary plus commission. The right candidate will have two years of sales experience, be a self-starter with the ability to build and maintain relationships with customers, have a familiarity with digital advertising sales and the Flint, Mich. market. Please send a resume and cover letter to editor@flintbeat.com with the subject title “sales.” No phone calls.

Community Freelance Writers

Do you know the Flint community and have a talent for writing? Pitch a story. In your pitch, clearly explain your angle on the topic, tell us why you’re positioned to report the story and email links to prior work to editor@flintbeat.com. No phone calls.