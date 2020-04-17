Kettering University launches emergency fund for students affected by Covid-19

Flint, MI– To provide financial assistance to Kettering University undergraduate and graduate students impacted by the Covid-19 crisis, the university has launched the Kettering University Student Emergency Fund.

Students who are experiencing unanticipated financial hardships including basic needs (housing, food and academic materials or technology), loss of Co-op wages, tuition expenses and other situations identified in the online request form at my.kettering.edu are eligible for funding. Applicants must be currently enrolled and provide documentation to support the need.

“We know these are trying and uncertain times for everyone, especially our students,” said University President Dr. Robert K. McMahan. “As we continuously look into every avenue available to provide quality education through virtual learning, we’re also implementing tools and vital resources that address our students’ physical and mental well-being. This fund, designed specifically to meet the immediate financial needs of our students, is one way we’ve tried to lift what is a front-of-mind issue from them to ensure that they can focus on their academic success.”

In addition to applying online, students with questions or concerns can reach the Financial Aid team directly at finaid@kettering.edu or schedule a virtual meeting with a team member through the application form.

Other recent support services and online offerings recently created by the University include:

– The launch of SEEK: Success through Early Enrollment at Kettering, which provides STEM courses virtually for high school and transfer students entering as the 2020 class. In addition to earning valuable college credits now, students who enrolled in one or more of the courses were eligible to receive a scholarship that covered tuition. Classes began this past Monday and run through June 19 with more than 60 students already enrolled.

– The Admissions department hosts an online chat on the University website with team members responding immediately to questions from prospective students about application status, enrollment information, financial aid opportunities and more.

– Two virtual panels have featured more than 50 students and alumni discussing current experiences, career paths and more.

– Prospective students and families are able to visit campus through its virtual tours or schedule a virtual meeting with one of the Enrollment team members via phone or through Google Hangouts or GoToMeetings. For more information, go to kettering.edu/undergraduate-admissions/visit

– An online Keep Me Kettering Emergency Fund has been established for alumni to contribute assistance for students facing financial challenges stemming from COVID-19 that could prevent them from completing their degrees. For more information, go to build.kettering.edu