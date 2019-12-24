Mayor and Cynthia Neeley to volunteer Christmas morning

FLINT, Michigan–Mayor Sheldon Neeley and his wife, Cynthia Neeley, will be volunteering on Christmas day at the North End Soup Kitchen.

North End Soup Kitchen is located at 735 Stewart Ave. in Flint, and it welcomes media coverage. Mayor and Cynthia Neeley will be volunteering starting at 9 a.m. on Christmas Day.

A family of deep faith, the Neeleys also encourage all residents to stand with those in need and to be of service to others during this holy season and throughout the year.

“We are blessed and so thankful for our community,” Mayor Neeley said. “It is an honor to serve all residents of Flint.”

