FLINT, MI – Mayor Sheldon Neeley will host a virtual town hall meeting with local and state leaders to help inform residents and answer questions.



Joining Mayor Neeley will be Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and state Rep. Cynthia Neeley to talk about the state response followed by Sheriff Chris Swanson, Deputy Superintendent of Flint schools Anita Steward and Dr. Lawrence Reynolds to talk about local issues.

Flint Town Hall

Residents are encouraged to ask questions and we will pose as many as possible to the state and local leaders. The Town hall will be broadcast live on the City of Flint’s website, Facebook page, and YouTube Channel. Direct links to each broadcast below: