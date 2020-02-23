Mayor Neeley issues first ceremonial key to the city

FLINT, Michigan—Mayor Sheldon Neeley today (Feb. 23, 2020) issued his first Key to the City to honor longtime Flint businessman and pioneering leader Robert Boyler.

Mr. Boyler received the Key to the City during the annual Black History Month program at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Boyler owned and operated Town Squire Incorporated and House of Slacks, one of the first black-owned men’s fashion boutiques in downtown Flint.

“As a pillar of the community who holds us up, Rob Boyler’s consistency and longevity speak to what a great person he is,” Mayor Neeley said. “He is still here and he is still giving. That is a testament to who he is and this key is a testament to how thankful we are. I am humbled to present to him this Key to the City on behalf of the residents of Flint.”

Mr. Boyler was joined by his family and friends for the ceremony and thanked Mayor Neeley for recognizing the commitment of Town Squire to the community and to his customers for their years of loyalty.

Robert Boyler was born March 14, 1939, in Raleigh, North Carolina. He graduated from Cortez Peters Business College, located in Washington D.C., in 1962. He went on to serve as general manager of Lord’s Menswear retail chain in Washington D.C., Atlantic City and New York.

In 1967, Mr. Boyler moved to Flint, Michigan, and in 1971 opened Town Squire Incorporated and House of Slacks. Mr. Boyler became a community leader known for his generous service to our community.

He is married to Hilda and they have two children, Robert II and Apryl.