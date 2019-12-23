Mayor Neeley negotiates delivery of $300,000 reimbursement for legal fees

Flint, MI — After waiting more than two and a half years, the City of Flint has received $300,000 from the state of Michigan as reimbursement for legal fees related to the water crisis.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley successfully negotiated the release of the funds, which had been promised, but never delivered.

Former Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration told the city’s legal department in April 2017 and again in a letter June 19, 2017, that the Department of Treasury had been authorized to reimburse the city $300,000 for the legal fees incurred by former emergency managers. However, the city never received those funds.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley said he appreciates the state fulfilling its promise to provide some financial relief for legal expenses, which the city continues to pay as required by Public Act 436.

“The city of Flint endured a lot under state appointed emergency managers. We cannot undo the past, but we are working hard in Flint to move forward. I appreciate Gov. Whitmer’s willingness to do the right thing and provide this reimbursement,” Mayor Neeley said.

The check from the state of Michigan was received by the City of Flint on Dec. 19, 2019.