Mayor Sheldon Neeley will present 2021 budget proposal to Flint City Council today

FLINT, Michigan–Mayor Sheldon Neeley will present the administration’s FY 2021 proposed budget at a special meeting of the Flint City Council at 3 p.m. today in council chambers, located on the third floor of Flint City Hall.

The proposed budget invests in retiree pensions as required by state law, maintains departmental funding, and ends a longstanding practice of diverting dollars from the Water Fund to shore up the city’s General Fund.

“This is a clean budget that accurately reports our revenues and expenditures while also fulfilling the requirements of the new city Charter better than ever before,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “While we face funding challenges, we are responding with a calm and calculated approach.”

Last year, $2.5 million was diverted from the Water Funds and into the General Fund. The practice has been ongoing for years, even during emergency managers, and are in violation of the new City Charter Section 7-106(B).

By maintaining departmental budgets, this proposed FY 21 budget does not call for any employee layoffs. However, budgets will continue to be tight and spending controls will remain in place.

The full proposed budget will be presented to Council at the 3 p.m. meeting and then posted on the City of Flint’s website as required by the City Charter.