National Guard to sustain the workload to provide food, resources for Flint community

FLINT, Michigan — Approximately 10 members of the Michigan National Guard will provide assistance to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan on Monday, March 30, 2020.

The National Guard service members are filling an important role in helping to ensure there are enough personnel on hand to distribute food and other critically important resources to the local community.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order does NOT apply to those volunteering or working in agencies helping to provide for those in need. More volunteers are needed, and the Michigan National Guard is helping to fill that need in several communities statewide.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley thanked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her leadership and her willingness to provide service personnel to help to make sure the greater Flint community is served at this challenging time.

The National Guard is here to sustain the workload and to provide much needed food to our community members.

“This is Michiganders helping Michiganders,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We have gaps to fill and the National Guard is filling those vital areas for us. We are thankful for the service of Michigan National Guard as well as all of our first responders and others who are continuing to serve the residents of Flint.”

Neeley also issued a special thank you to all the nonprofit entities — including the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan — and their volunteers who are providing for the health, safety, and welfare of Flint residents.

“During this crisis, we also are seeing that there are many angels living among us. We are a strong community and I am proud to see so many people step up to care for one another,” Neeley said.