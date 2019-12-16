Attorney General Dana Nessel answers questions from media on Feb. 21, 2019 during the first press briefing of her term. (Andrew Roth | Flint Beat)
Attorney General invites residents to Flint office opening

Andrew RothBy Andrew Roth
Flint, MI – The Michigan Department of Attorney General will open a Flint branch office on Thursday and has invited members of the public to visit during an open house.

The open house is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the State of Michigan Office Building, located at 125 E. Union St.

Kelly Rossman-McKinney, a spokesperson for the department, said Attorney General Dana Nessel and Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud will attend the event.

Nessel is handling civic cases connected to the Flint water crisis while Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy are leading the state’s criminal investigation of the Flint water crisis.

Members of the criminal investigation team are also expected to be in attendance, possibly including Worthy, and victim advocates on the Flint team will be announced at the event, Rossman-McKinney said.

The public advocates being announced Thursday will work from the Flint office.

The state announced in June that they were dropping all pending criminal cases related to the water crisis to launch an expanded investigation.

Additional charges have not been filed since.

Following the announcement, Hammoud and Worthy visited Flint for a town hall, where they explained to skeptical residents their decision to restart the investigation.

Andrew Roth
Andrew Roth

Now serving as a reporter for the hyperlocal news website Flint Beat, Andrew Roth is a student journalist with a passion for politics, technology, culture, and their intersection. Andrew spent three years on the staff of his high school newspaper, The Blazer, holding the positions of head of business operations, digital editor-in-chief, and production manager. While serving on The Blazer’s staff, Andrew achieved a number of accolades, including becoming a four time White House press pooler and being the only high school student credentialed as press for the 2016 Republican National Convention, 2016 Democratic National Convention, Hillary for America’s election night event, and the 2017 Michigan State of the State address. If you have any questions, comments, concerns, queries, criticisms, or conundrums, you can email Andrew at aroth@flintbeat.com.

