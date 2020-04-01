Nestlé Waters increases water donation to Flint to provide for most vulnerable

FLINT, Michigan — Nestlé Waters North America is increasing its donation of bottled water to the City of Flint to help respond to COVID-19. The donation is earmarked specifically for home delivery to those who are most vulnerable to the deadly virus.

Nestlé Waters has been providing 100,000 bottles of free water each and every week to the residents of Flint since May 2018. The water is distributed from three Help Centers in the city, with more than 9.7 million bottles donated to date.

“We appreciate the steadfast generosity of our partners at Nestlé Waters. Their contributions to our community have already been extraordinary — and now they are going above and beyond once again,” said Mayor Sheldon Neeley, who coordinated the deal with Nestlé Waters.

The donation will allow for a limited home delivery water program. It will go only to those in most need. Additional details on who is eligible and how to sign up will follow.

Residents are reminded to continue using the city’s three Help Centers to get bottled water, if needed. Water is distributed with drive up/curbside delivery. This water also is supplied by Nestlé Waters.

The City of Flint has excavated 25,400 service lines in its effort to replace all lead service lines. Fewer than 5,000 are left to check, according to contractors.

Testing has continued to show that water quality has stabilized, and residents are encouraged to get their water tested. Water filters also are available as a more convenient option for Flint households. Filters, replacement cartridges, and water tests are free and delivered to your front door. Call 810-410-2020 for assistance.

Mayor Neeley previously ordered on March 12, 2020 that the city also would offer reconnection to any occupied household. Since then, the city has started water service at 140 accounts.

Bottled water also is available through the Help Centers:

● Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Hwy., Mondays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

● Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, Tuesdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

● Greater Holy Temple Church of God in Christ, 6702 N. Dort Hwy., Thursdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

In addition, residents get water from these WaterBox locations:

● Latinx Technology & Community Center, 2101 Lewis St., Tuesday 4 p.m.-7 p.m. & Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

● Metropolitan Baptist Tabernacle, 931 E. Myrtle Street, Tuesday 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

● First Trinity M.B.C., 1221 Beach Street, Wednesday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.